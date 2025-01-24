Preparing a missile attack on barracks ordered by the FSB: a cadet of a military university was detained in Lviv region

A military institute cadet who was preparing a missile attack on the barracks of her classmates at the request of the FSB was detained in Lviv region, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

The SBU Military Counterintelligence exposed an FSB agent who wanted to launch a missile strike against one of Ukraine's military institutions.

According to the case file, the enemy's accomplice was a cadet who studied at this institution and cooperated with the Nazis for the promise of a monetary reward.

According to the SBU, the enemy was most interested in the coordinates of the educational buildings and barracks of this institute, which was relocated from Kharkiv to Lviv region after the outbreak of full-scale war.

As the investigation revealed, the traitor was going to pass on to the FSB the geolocation of the university's office buildings, where other cadets, including her classmates, were staying.

On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplice had to leave the territory of the restricted facility on the eve of the enemy shelling.

Then the FSB was supposed to "evacuate" its agent from Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, by transit through third countries.

The SBU Military Counterintelligence exposed the traitor in advance and documented her crimes step by step. Simultaneously, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the places of study and residence of the cadets of the Ukrainian university.

At the final stage of the special operation, the SBU detained the offender when she was trying to pass the coordinates of the "targets" to the FSB and then escape from the military institute.

At the place of detention, the agent's cell phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.