“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Preparing a missile attack on barracks ordered by the FSB: a cadet of a military university was detained in Lviv region

Preparing a missile attack on barracks ordered by the FSB: a cadet of a military university was detained in Lviv region

Kyiv

In Lviv region, an FSB agent was exposed who planned to pass on the coordinates of the barracks of a military institute for a missile strike. The cadet intended to betray her classmates for a monetary reward.

A military institute cadet who was preparing a missile attack on the barracks of her classmates at the request of the FSB was detained in Lviv region, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

The SBU Military Counterintelligence exposed an FSB agent who wanted to launch a missile strike against one of Ukraine's military institutions.

According to the case file, the enemy's accomplice was a cadet who studied at this institution and cooperated with the Nazis for the promise of a monetary reward.

According to the SBU, the enemy was most interested in the coordinates of the educational buildings and barracks of this institute, which was relocated from Kharkiv to Lviv region after the outbreak of full-scale war.

As the investigation revealed, the traitor was going to pass on to the FSB the geolocation of the university's office buildings, where other cadets, including her classmates, were staying.

On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplice had to leave the territory of the restricted facility on the eve of the enemy shelling.

Then the FSB was supposed to "evacuate" its agent from Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, by transit through third countries.

The SBU Military Counterintelligence exposed the traitor in advance and documented her crimes step by step. Simultaneously, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the places of study and residence of the cadets of the Ukrainian university.

At the final stage of the special operation, the SBU detained the offender when she was trying to pass the coordinates of the "targets" to the FSB and then escape from the military institute.

At the place of detention, the agent's cell phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.

Add

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kharkivKharkiv

