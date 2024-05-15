Prepare but do not panic: Yasno does not rule out the introduction of outage schedules

Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko said that consumption limits have been set for tomorrow, and in case of exceeding them, stabilization blackouts will be applied, UNN reports.

Right now, there are emergency blackouts in Kyiv and Dnipro. Today's experience shows the need to introduce schedules. Therefore, Ukrenergo has calculated and communicated to the DSOs the consumption limits for tomorrow from 00:00 to 9:00 and from 16:00 to 00:00. In case of exceeding these limits, stabilization outages (i.e. schedules) will be applied - Kovalenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Yasno will additionally inform about the use of charts.

"You can find out the schedules for Kyiv, Dnipro and the region on the YASNO website. Prepare, but do not panic. Limit your electricity consumption as much as possible. If everyone listens and is economical, we will pass the limits painlessly," Kovalenko summarized.

