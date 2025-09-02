Praying for you: Trump's spiritual advisor wrote a strange message

$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 58265 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 101181 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 117174 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 64982 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127476 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47127 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 84236 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53087 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107964 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 117178 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127479 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Praying for you: Trump's spiritual advisor wrote a strange message

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Pastor Mark Burns wrote on social media platform X that he is praying for US President Donald Trump. This happened after rumors about Trump's possible death, as he had not appeared publicly for three days.

Praying for you: Trump's spiritual advisor wrote a strange message

Spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, American pastor Mark Burns, wrote a short message stating that he is praying for Trump. Burns wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

Details

"Praying for you, President Trump," Burns wrote.

Addition

Recently, social media users speculated that US President Donald Trump had died. This was because he had not appeared live for at least three days, had not posted on his social media, and had no scheduled public appearances.

Trump will make an important statement today, August 2.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Fake news
Donald Trump
United States