Praying for you: Trump's spiritual advisor wrote a strange message

Spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, American pastor Mark Burns, wrote a short message stating that he is praying for Trump. Burns wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

"Praying for you, President Trump," Burns wrote.

Recently, social media users speculated that US President Donald Trump had died. This was because he had not appeared live for at least three days, had not posted on his social media, and had no scheduled public appearances.

Trump will make an important statement today, August 2.