Praying for you: Trump's spiritual advisor wrote a strange message
Kyiv • UNN
Pastor Mark Burns wrote on social media platform X that he is praying for US President Donald Trump. This happened after rumors about Trump's possible death, as he had not appeared publicly for three days.
Details
"Praying for you, President Trump," Burns wrote.
Addition
Recently, social media users speculated that US President Donald Trump had died. This was because he had not appeared live for at least three days, had not posted on his social media, and had no scheduled public appearances.
Trump will make an important statement today, August 2.