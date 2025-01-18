An explosion occurred at an oil depot in the uzlovsky district of the tula region of the terrorist country. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, at least ten powerful detonations were heard at the site of the explosions, after which a fire broke out on the territory of the oil depot. There is no official information from local authorities yet.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that in the russian kaluga region, drones attacked an industrial enterprise in the town of lyudinovo. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the oil depot. However, there were no casualties.

