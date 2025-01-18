ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103335 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103417 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111426 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113958 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104773 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138727 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103881 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113517 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117044 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Powerful explosions occurred at an oil depot in the tula region of russia

Powerful explosions occurred at an oil depot in the tula region of russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35369 views

At least 10 powerful explosions occurred at an oil depot in the uzlovsky district of the tula region of russia.

An explosion occurred at an oil depot in the uzlovsky district of the tula region of the terrorist country. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, at least ten powerful detonations were heard at the site of the explosions, after which a fire broke out on the territory of the oil depot. There is no official information from local authorities yet.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that in the russian kaluga region, drones attacked an industrial enterprise in the town of lyudinovo. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the oil depot. However, there were no casualties.

Drones attack Russian Kaluga region, oil depot on fire17.01.25, 22:20 • 30256 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

