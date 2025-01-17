Drones attack Russian Kaluga region, oil depot on fire

In Russia, drones attacked the Kaluga region. According to Russian Telegram channels, an oil depot is on fire after the UAV strike, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the Russian region, Vladislav Shapsha, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant in the town of Lyudinovo as a result of the UAV attack.

An operational team and rescue workers are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Add

Later, the Astra Telegram channel reports that an oil depot in the Kaluga region is on fire after a UAV attack.

Earlier, the governor confirmed the attack on the "industrial enterprise.