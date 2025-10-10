$41.510.10
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 14201 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 14285 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 13857 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 18725 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 28929 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 32586 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17908 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18572 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18296 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
Exclusives
Powerful explosion at a military plant in the US: there are dead and missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

A powerful explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in Tennessee, resulting in deaths and missing persons. Rescuers could not immediately enter the territory due to ongoing explosions.

Powerful explosion at a military plant in the US: there are dead and missing

A powerful explosion occurred at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee, with reports of fatalities and several missing. This was reported by the Associated Press and BBC, writes UNN.

The Associated Press, citing the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, reports that the explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant. The company's website states that it manufactures and tests explosives near Baksnorth, about 97 kilometers southwest of Nashville.

"We currently have several missing..." the agency quotes Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis as saying. "We have fatalities."

According to him, it is also reported that rescuers could not immediately enter the plant due to ongoing explosions, citing a local ambulance worker.

Residents of Lobelville, a 20-minute drive from the scene, said they felt their homes shake, and some recorded the loud bang of the explosion on home cameras.

"I thought the house fell on me," the agency quotes local resident Gentry Stover as saying. "I live very close to Accurate, and about 30 seconds after waking up, I realized that it must have been it."

Reference

The company produces "high-quality energetic products" for the military and aerospace industries, including components for M18A1 "Claymore" anti-personnel mines, HMX, RDX, and others.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy10.10.25, 19:25 • 1378 views

Olga Rozgon

