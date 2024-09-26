Power supply restored in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk after Russian attack - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105226 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169770 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139360 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143983 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183416 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173843 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Power supply restored in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk after Russian attack - RMA

Power supply restored in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk after Russian attack - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16444 views

The nighttime attack in Ivano-Frankivsk community damaged power grids, which led to a blackout in the city center. Power crews quickly restored power to all affected areas.

As a result of a night attack by Russian troops in Ivano-Frankivsk community, power grids were damaged, which led to a blackout in the city center, but power supply in the city center has now been restored, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an enemy night attack in Ivano-Frankivsk community, the power grid was damaged. The central part of the city, namely Nezalezhnosti, Konovalets, Sichovykh Striltsiv, Stepan Bandera streets and some of the adjacent streets, was cut off from electricity," Onyshchuk wrote.

"The power company's teams immediately arrived at the scene and started restoration work. The power supply has now been fully restored," said the RMA head.

She clarified that "power supply in the central part of the city has been restored.

Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by enemy: critical infrastructure damaged, power outages26.09.24, 08:24 • 17818 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

Contact us about advertising