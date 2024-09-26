Power supply restored in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk after Russian attack - RMA

As a result of a night attack by Russian troops in Ivano-Frankivsk community, power grids were damaged, which led to a blackout in the city center, but power supply in the city center has now been restored, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an enemy night attack in Ivano-Frankivsk community, the power grid was damaged. The central part of the city, namely Nezalezhnosti, Konovalets, Sichovykh Striltsiv, Stepan Bandera streets and some of the adjacent streets, was cut off from electricity," Onyshchuk wrote.

"The power company's teams immediately arrived at the scene and started restoration work. The power supply has now been fully restored," said the RMA head.

She clarified that "power supply in the central part of the city has been restored.

