Power outages in Kherson

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 16704 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 28190 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 35436 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 30272 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 36962 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 49696 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 30341 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 40857 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40089 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 68313 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - SybihaSeptember 19, 09:59 PM • 11151 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 15685 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 16157 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 15046 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 6558 views
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 16698 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 35053 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 49691 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 40854 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 68308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Narendra Modi
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 36958 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 35053 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 18381 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 21373 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 23944 views
Actual
MiG-31
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
BM-21 "Grad"

Power outages in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The head of the Military Administration, Shanko, reported partial power outages in Kherson. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

Power outages in Kherson

In Kherson, partial power outages have been recorded, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Partial power outages in the city. We are investigating the causes.

- wrote Shanko, head of the Military Administration.

Addition

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, over the past day, Kherson and 26 settlements in the Kherson region were under attack by Russian troops. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 3 private houses. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 more were injured, Prokudin reported.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Kherson