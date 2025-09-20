Power outages in Kherson

In Kherson, partial power outages have been recorded, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Partial power outages in the city. We are investigating the causes. - wrote Shanko, head of the Military Administration.

Addition

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, over the past day, Kherson and 26 settlements in the Kherson region were under attack by Russian troops. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 3 private houses. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 more were injured, Prokudin reported.