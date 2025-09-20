Power outages in Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Military Administration, Shanko, reported partial power outages in Kherson. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.
Partial power outages in the city. We are investigating the causes.
Addition
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, over the past day, Kherson and 26 settlements in the Kherson region were under attack by Russian troops. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 3 private houses. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 more were injured, Prokudin reported.