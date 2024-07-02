Power company repair team comes under fire in Donetsk region, vehicle damaged

$41.340.03
45.851.22
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 52588 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 59335 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82255 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 167803 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214289 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361933 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180165 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148790 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197516 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 52589 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47231 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 59337 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62812 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82257 views
Power company repair team comes under fire in Donetsk region, vehicle damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19569 views

DTEK's repair team came under fire again while performing routine maintenance near the contact line in Donetsk Oblast, severely damaging a work vehicle, the third such incident in the last two weeks.

Power company repair team comes under fire in Donetsk region, vehicle damaged

DTEK's repair crew came under fire again in Donetsk region, UNN reports, citing the company's press service. 

Another hard day for Donetsk Oblast power engineers. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the frontline while performing scheduled work. A work vehicle was heavily damaged by shelling 

- the statement said.

According to the company, this is the third time our brigade has been shelled in the last two weeks.

Power engineers in Sumy region came under Russian artillery fire09.04.24, 19:41 • 42565 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
DTEK
Donetsk
