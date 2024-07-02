Power company repair team comes under fire in Donetsk region, vehicle damaged

DTEK's repair crew came under fire again in Donetsk region, UNN reports, citing the company's press service.

Another hard day for Donetsk Oblast power engineers. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the frontline while performing scheduled work. A work vehicle was heavily damaged by shelling - the statement said.

According to the company, this is the third time our brigade has been shelled in the last two weeks.

