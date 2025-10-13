Povoroznyk announced that he had been dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration

Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced that he had been dismissed from his post. Povoroznyk wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Today is my last day as First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, a position to which I dedicated almost 8 years of my life (...) At the same time, I thank everyone who selflessly works for the good of the city, daily investing their soul, knowledge, and skills in the development of the capital. - Povoroznyk wrote.

According to the law "On the Capital of Ukraine - Hero City of Kyiv", the first deputy and deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration, whose powers relate to the executive branch, are appointed and dismissed by the Mayor of Kyiv with the consent of the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, respectively.

No such orders have been published yet.

Mykola Povoroznyk, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, was suspended from the position he had held since December 21, 2017.