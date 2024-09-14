Controversial posters with the slogan "russia is not our enemy appeared in Italy. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Hundreds of posters have appeared on billboards across Italy with the slogan "russia is not our enemy" and a handshake in the colors of the Italian and russian flags. Some of the posters that appeared this week in Rome also contain the words: "Enough money for weapons for Ukraine and Israel. We want peace. We reject war.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Rome expressed its displeasure, saying it was "deeply concerned about the audacity of russian propaganda in the Eternal City" and called on the city authorities to reconsider allowing such posters.

In Rome, the posters caused outrage among the city authorities, who ordered them removed from billboards. Reactions to the posters in other regions of Italy varied: in some places they were removed, while in others they were allowed to remain until the payment deadline.

Creating the illusion of fatigue from the President and Ukraine: Russians in Italy post discrediting posters with Zelensky and his wife