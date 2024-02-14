Creating the illusion of fatigue from the President and Ukraine: Russians in Italy post discrediting posters with Zelensky and his wife

Russians in Italy are posting propaganda leaflets with images of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska to create the illusion of fatigue with the president and Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

Hostile TG channels are distributing videos showing defamatory posters of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska. This content is also accompanied by a discrediting caption "Rome, Italy. Our days. Zelensky is shown on all the streets. Judging by the posters, he is not loved everywhere - the statement said.

The CPJ learned from the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the leaflets were posted by Russians to promote propaganda content aimed at "creating the illusion of fatigue with the President and Ukraine.

Currently, the discrediting leaflets have been removed, and the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy is already working to prevent similar racist actions in the future - added to the DPC

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council stated that Russians have launched a campaign to discredit the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.