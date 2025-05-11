Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 22311 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 51010 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 38517 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 52486 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79678 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 53888 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 68648 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72996 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63787 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66094 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Popular news

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

May 10, 08:18 PM • 13271 views

The Taliban banned chess in Afghanistan due to "religious considerations"

May 10, 09:08 PM • 12357 views

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

May 10, 09:24 PM • 13174 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

12:20 AM • 16001 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 25328 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 30180 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 139749 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 151917 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 134617 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 195602 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 15238 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79680 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 46444 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 53334 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 61818 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Hungary has postponed consultations with Ukraine on the rights of national minorities, which were scheduled to take place on May 12. These negotiations are important for removing Hungarian reservations regarding the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

Hungary has postponed consultations with the Ukrainian delegation on the issue of national minorities, which were scheduled for May 12. This meeting was to be held to remove Budapest's reservations for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Hungary has postponed negotiations with Ukraine on national minorities. The Hungarian side postponed the consultations with the Ukrainian delegation scheduled for May 12. The meeting was to be the beginning of regular negotiations

- the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that earlier in Budapest, the parties agreed on the work of expert groups to consider 11 recommendations of Hungary. The Ukrainian delegation expected the first interim results as early as May 12.

The postponed consultations were planned in Uzhhorod, where the Ukrainian delegation arrived.

Let us remind you

On May 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reported that the next round of consultations between Ukraine and the Hungarian side on joining the European Union will take place in the coming days.

In April this year, Radosław Sikorski stated that Hungary is obstructing the allocation of funds to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and is blocking negotiations on accession to the EU, in particular the 17th package of sanctions.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, stating that his country will not allow Ukraine to join the European Union until the issue is resolved.

Orbán's advisor stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU will absorb resources and weaken Hungary's position. Support will cost $100 billion a year, and for Hungary it could become a burden of 20 trillion forints.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
