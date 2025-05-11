Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

Hungary has postponed consultations with the Ukrainian delegation on the issue of national minorities, which were scheduled for May 12. This meeting was to be held to remove Budapest's reservations for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Hungary has postponed negotiations with Ukraine on national minorities. The Hungarian side postponed the consultations with the Ukrainian delegation scheduled for May 12. The meeting was to be the beginning of regular negotiations - the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that earlier in Budapest, the parties agreed on the work of expert groups to consider 11 recommendations of Hungary. The Ukrainian delegation expected the first interim results as early as May 12.

The postponed consultations were planned in Uzhhorod, where the Ukrainian delegation arrived.

Let us remind you

On May 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reported that the next round of consultations between Ukraine and the Hungarian side on joining the European Union will take place in the coming days.

In April this year, Radosław Sikorski stated that Hungary is obstructing the allocation of funds to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and is blocking negotiations on accession to the EU, in particular the 17th package of sanctions.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, stating that his country will not allow Ukraine to join the European Union until the issue is resolved.

Orbán's advisor stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU will absorb resources and weaken Hungary's position. Support will cost $100 billion a year, and for Hungary it could become a burden of 20 trillion forints.