Possible changes in train schedules and route restrictions in four regions - Ukrzaliznytsia

In Sumy and Chernihiv regions, changes in train movement are possible today, there are restrictions and cancellations of routes, in Kharkiv region there is a section where there will be a bus detour, and in Zaporizhzhia region bus transfers are also possible depending on the security situation, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

"Operational changes are possible in regional and suburban connections. Since yesterday, we have been limiting regional routes to/from Konotop, and suburban routes to/from Krolevets station. In Chernihiv region, trains Snovsk-Bakhmach and back will temporarily not run," the report says.

Kharkiv region

According to UZ, the Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section remains a high-risk zone.

"We provide bus bypasses for travel on this section," the company noted.

Zaporizhzhia

"Enhanced monitoring of the security situation continues in the region. Depending on the situation, we can either allow trains to pass or use bus transfers. We ask passengers to carefully listen to the instructions of train crews and station stewards," the report says.

