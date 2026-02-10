Possible changes in train schedules and route restrictions in four regions - Ukrzaliznytsia

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 11181 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 20209 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 19102 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 18664 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 17464 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 16839 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18616 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29393 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 47223 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 44329 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.7m/s
71%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shellingPhotoFebruary 9, 10:24 PM • 6524 views
Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fightersPhotoFebruary 9, 10:49 PM • 5516 views
Trump published an AI image with a new US map featuring world leadersFebruary 9, 11:11 PM • 4026 views
Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockadeFebruary 9, 11:37 PM • 6814 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 10941 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 22951 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 31070 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 69489 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 90982 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 106404 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 11242 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 13145 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 13645 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 39916 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 42392 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Starlink

Possible changes in train schedules and route restrictions in four regions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On February 10, changes in train traffic are possible in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Some routes have been canceled, and bus transfers have been organized in dangerous areas.

Possible changes in train schedules and route restrictions in four regions - Ukrzaliznytsia

In Sumy and Chernihiv regions, changes in train movement are possible today, there are restrictions and cancellations of routes, in Kharkiv region there is a section where there will be a bus detour, and in Zaporizhzhia region bus transfers are also possible depending on the security situation, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

"Operational changes are possible in regional and suburban connections. Since yesterday, we have been limiting regional routes to/from Konotop, and suburban routes to/from Krolevets station. In Chernihiv region, trains Snovsk-Bakhmach and back will temporarily not run," the report says.

Kharkiv region

According to UZ, the Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section remains a high-risk zone.

"We provide bus bypasses for travel on this section," the company noted.

Zaporizhzhia

"Enhanced monitoring of the security situation continues in the region. Depending on the situation, we can either allow trains to pass or use bus transfers. We ask passengers to carefully listen to the instructions of train crews and station stewards," the report says.

Russia focuses attacks on railways in northern Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister09.02.26, 16:37 • 2802 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
charity
Bakhmach
Chernihiv Oblast
Lozova
Kramatorsk