Posing as rich people in luxury cars: Dubai police thwarted the theft of a unique pink diamond worth $25 million

In Dubai, police thwarted a daring robbery attempt to steal a unique pink diamond worth $25 million. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

It is noted that the thieves posed as intermediaries for a potential buyer and managed to steal the precious stone from a jeweler.

According to law enforcement, the 21.25-carat diamond is distinguished by exceptional clarity, symmetry, and polish, and also has a unique level of purity, which made it a desirable target for the gang that had been planning the robbery for over a year.

Having tracked the diamond's arrival from Europe to Dubai, the gang developed a "sophisticated plan" to steal it. The thieves posed as wealthy merchants, renting luxury cars and holding meetings in expensive hotels. They even hired a diamond expert to determine the authenticity of the stone - CNN reported.

However, local police quickly tracked down three suspects, arrested them, and returned the diamond before it could be smuggled out of Dubai.

The jeweler from whom the stone was stolen expressed admiration for the speed of the authorities' response and urged other participants in the diamond trade to adhere to official security rules.

Dubai has become one of the world's diamond trading centers in recent years due to minimal tax requirements and its convenient location between producing countries in Africa and major markets such as India.

