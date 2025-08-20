Posing as rich people in luxury cars: Dubai police thwarted the theft of a unique pink diamond worth $25 million

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 54973 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 94582 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 86206 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 83813 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 52903 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 34805 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98882 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73920 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86938 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104061 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1m/s
72%
747mm
Popular news
For a "good deal" on Ukraine, both sides must remain slightly dissatisfied - White HouseAugust 19, 06:29 PM • 2778 views
Unique relocation: a church building weighing over 600 tons travels kilometers in SwedenAugust 19, 06:35 PM • 8862 views
Trump does not rule out US air support in Ukraine as a security guaranteeAugust 19, 06:45 PM • 3334 views
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"August 19, 10:02 PM • 3492 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 4394 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 94586 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 86207 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 83814 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 68534 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 52904 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Van der Bellen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 17786 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 53932 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 116955 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 68800 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 124639 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Elections
Instagram
Fox News
World War II

Posing as rich people in luxury cars: Dubai police thwarted the theft of a unique pink diamond worth $25 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Dubai, police prevented the theft of a unique pink diamond worth $25 million. The thieves, who posed as buyer's intermediaries, were arrested, and the stone was returned.

Posing as rich people in luxury cars: Dubai police thwarted the theft of a unique pink diamond worth $25 million

In Dubai, police thwarted a daring robbery attempt to steal a unique pink diamond worth $25 million. This was reported by  CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the thieves posed as intermediaries for a potential buyer and managed to steal the precious stone from a jeweler.

According to law enforcement, the 21.25-carat diamond is distinguished by exceptional clarity, symmetry, and polish, and also has a unique level of purity, which made it a desirable target for the gang that had been planning the robbery for over a year.

Having tracked the diamond's arrival from Europe to Dubai, the gang developed a "sophisticated plan" to steal it. The thieves posed as wealthy merchants, renting luxury cars and holding meetings in expensive hotels. They even hired a diamond expert to determine the authenticity of the stone

- CNN reported.

However, local police quickly tracked down three suspects, arrested them, and returned the diamond before it could be smuggled out of Dubai.

The jeweler from whom the stone was stolen expressed admiration for the speed of the authorities' response and urged other participants in the diamond trade to adhere to official security rules.

Dubai has become one of the world's diamond trading centers in recent years due to minimal tax requirements and its convenient location between producing countries in Africa and major markets such as India.

Recall

In Seattle, four armed thieves robbed Menashe and Sons Jeweler, stealing $2 million worth of goods. The robbery lasted only 90 seconds, and no one was hurt.

In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park16.08.25, 09:05 • 126450 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World