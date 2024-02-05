Portuguese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv on a visit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, arrived on a two-day visit to Ukraine. The Portuguese official announced this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

He also said that he did not come to Ukraine alone, but with his colleague, the Portuguese Minister of Education.

It is a pleasure to be back in Kyiv, this time with my colleague, Minister of Education João Costa, to reaffirm our support for Ukraine's recovery - the official wrote.

According to him, the agenda is the war and the restoration of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister discussed with his Portuguese counterpart the training of Ukrainian personnel for F-16 fighter jets and other assistance to counter Russian aggression.