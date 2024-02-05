Portuguese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv on a visit
Kyiv • UNN
The Portuguese Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Education have arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit to reaffirm their support for Ukraine's recovery and discuss assistance in the fight against Russian aggression.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, arrived on a two-day visit to Ukraine. The Portuguese official announced this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .
Details
He also said that he did not come to Ukraine alone, but with his colleague, the Portuguese Minister of Education.
It is a pleasure to be back in Kyiv, this time with my colleague, Minister of Education João Costa, to reaffirm our support for Ukraine's recovery
According to him, the agenda is the war and the restoration of Ukraine.
Recall
Ukraine's Defense Minister discussed with his Portuguese counterpart the training of Ukrainian personnel for F-16 fighter jets and other assistance to counter Russian aggression.