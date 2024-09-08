Portugal urges EU to prepare for Ukraine's accession - Bloomberg

Portugal calls on the EU to start preparing for Ukraine's potential accession. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

At the Ambrosetti Forum conference in Italy, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel emphasized the importance of financial and institutional reforms in the EU to prepare for Ukraine's possible accession.

We need to prepare to accept Ukraine into the EU when it is possible - said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal.

The forum brought together world leaders, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The event took place against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation at the frontline following the intensification of Ukrainian military operations.

