Port activity recorded in occupied Mariupol again
Kyiv • UNN
russians have moored a bulk carrier in the port of Mariupol for loading. The occupiers are increasing the use of the port to increase transportation, including for the needs of the front line.
In the port of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, russians moored a bulk carrier near the pier, where direct loading from railroad cars is possible. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.
Details
According to local residents, noise can be heard in the Primorsky district of the city, indicating active operations in the port area.
According to preliminary information, yesterday the bulk carrier was re-moored near the elevator, where direct loading from railcars is possible. Before that, it had been loaded with metal cargo (possibly scrap metal) for two days in a row. The bulk carrier is expected to leave the port soon
He added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russians have been actively using the seaport to export loot and meet the military needs of their army. This week, they launched a cargo sorting and transshipment station and restored large railroad scales. According to him, this will allow them to increase the pace and transfer additional resources through the seaport. "The occupiers are increasing the use of the port to increase the number of shipments. Including for the further shipment of goods necessary for the needs of the front," the advisor wrote.
Recall
On October 9, in the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol, russians moored two bulk carriers to load minerals. However, as the russians lack capacity and labor, the bulk carriers were loaded sequentially.
Russia has exported 180 thousand tons of stolen grain through the port of Mariupol this year - Shmyhal08.10.24, 14:48 • 11292 views