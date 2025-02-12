Poroshenko says NSDC imposed sanctions against him

The National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions against MP Petro Poroshenko. This was announced by Poroshenko himself on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

According to Poroshenko, the National Security and Defense Council decided to impose sanctions against him. According to him, this was not news to him and he had all the relevant information.

The Presidential Office has not yet commented on the sanctions against Petro Poroshenko.

Recall

The National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions against those who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia. The decision is to be made public tomorrow, February 13.