Poroshenko says he was "not allowed" to travel abroad again. The Verkhovna Rada reacted

MP Petro Poroshenko said that the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada did not sign an order for him to participate in the Munich Security Conference because of an alleged threat to his life abroad. The Verkhovna Rada denied the MP's statements, saying that the parliament had not received any applications for Poroshenko's participation in the conference, UNN reports.

"In accordance with the order of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, a parliamentary delegation has been formed to participate in the Munich Security Conference, which includes representatives of both the parliamentary majority and opposition factions. The European Solidarity faction is represented in this parliamentary delegation by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko," the statement said.

The Rada emphasizes that the statements of the EU faction representatives about their faction's non-participation in the conference are manipulative.

It is also noted that Petro Poroshenko did not submit any statements or relevant documents confirming his meeting with the leadership of the European Union, with six presidents and heads of government of EU member states to the Verkhovna Rada.

Addendum

Poroshenko reported that Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk had once again failed to sign an order for him to participate in the Munich Security Conference due to an alleged threat to his life abroad.

"We received the following explanation. The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, told the speaker of the parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, that immediately after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, and especially in Munich, I, as the fifth president and leader of the opposition, face mortal danger. Neither the State Security Office nor the entire German security system can protect me. And the only way to save Poroshenko is not to let him out," Poroshenko said .

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is preparing for the Munich Security Conference.