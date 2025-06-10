$41.490.09
Poroshenko demands missiles for the Armed Forces, but he himself blocked their production - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

Political expert Hladkykh accused Poroshenko of cynicism for calling for missiles to be provided to the Armed Forces, because during his presidency the country's defense capability declined.

After another missile attack on Ukrainian cities, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko called for providing the Armed Forces with long-range missiles. However, during his term, he himself previously blocked the creation of such weapons and destroyed the country's defense capabilities. Political expert Valentyn Hladkykh writes about this, UNN reports.

Thus, according to Hladkykh, the most cynical thing on Poroshenko's part is the demand for weapons and missiles against the background of the fact that the politician himself did everything possible to destroy Ukraine's defense capability during his presidency.

Under Poroshenko, his crony Svinarchuk arranged the supply of smuggled spare parts with a mark-up of 200–300%. This was just one of a series of defense scandals involving the destruction of the military-industrial complex, in which the "gray-haired" played a key role. Poroshenko covered it all up, actually inviting Putin to attack Ukraine: explosions at six (!) military warehouses in 2015–2018, when Ukraine lost more than 210,000 tons of ammunition – about 40% of all state ammunition. Poroshenko's sabotage of the creation of the Neptune missile system, which began to be produced after his term and sank the cruiser Moskva with it. Again, it was Poroshenko's "Lenkuznya" that sold its own armored vehicles to the State Border Guard Service at inflated prices with kickbacks and super profits 

- the expert emphasizes.

Valentyn Hladkykh cited Poroshenko's statement today, in which the politician wrote about the tears of children, the inadmissibility of appeasing Putin, and demanded that the Armed Forces be provided with long-range missiles. According to Hladkykh, such statements are "political cynicism that is impossible to get used to", because Poroshenko's children never went down to the subway under shelling and did not hear the sound of sirens, because they fled Ukraine.

His sons are official draft dodgers, they live in London, and his whole family uses our country only to pull money out of it. Poroshenko should be silent about appeasing Putin at all. Because it was he who thanked, shook hands and hugged the dictator when he had already attacked Ukraine. It was Petro Oleksiyovych who put the head of state in the tiger's mouth, because he fed the tiger with his sweets, developed business in Russia and actively traded with this country. It was he who agreed to the annexation of Ukrainian territories in exchange for Russian money 

- the expert notes.

Hladkykh also draws attention to other problems that Ukraine's defense complex faced during Poroshenko's term.

In 2016, when Poroshenko was president, a 5-year plan for the renewal of defense industry enterprises and the production of modern weapons was to be adopted. Poroshenko never approved the program, although the Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept, and the National Security and Defense Council set clear deadlines. This is a clear answer to the current demands of the "gray-haired man". Therefore, the most appropriate thing for Poroshenko to do would be to repent and confess to treason 

- the expert summarizes.

As reported, over the past year, the level of Ukrainians' distrust of the leader of "European Solidarity" Petro Poroshenko has increased to a record 70%. In particular, the public's attitude towards Poroshenko deteriorated even more after the sanctions and the case of treason. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
London
