Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36732 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100539 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114184 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 95236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102199 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157625 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102034 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84649 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55907 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103958 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87556 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114184 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147992 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180184 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87556 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103958 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135969 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137808 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165843 views
Poroshenko demanded that Russia's interests be taken into account when advocating the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23395 views

Petro Poroshenko lobbied for the Kharkiv agreements, which extended the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for another 25 years, to make his own profit.

Petro Poroshenko demanded to take into account Russia's interests when deploying the Russian fleet in Crimea in order to earn money on servicing Russian warships at his Sevmorzavod in Sevastopol, despite the warnings of the National Security and Defense Council, UNIAN reports, UNN reports. 

Details

The media quoted Poroshenko as explaining the need to sign the Kharkiv agreements by taking into account Russia's interests. According to him, Ukraine had found a formula that would allow for a rapid reduction in gas prices for Ukraine. In return, according to Poroshenko, Russia offered a wording that gave it the opportunity to explain to its population why it did this, and on the other hand, skillfully avoided setting a precedent for other countries.

"As for the agreement on the Black Sea Fleet, Russia had to find a mutually acceptable version of the calculation formula and not set a precedent for other countries (regarding the revision of gas prices)," Poroshenko said in an interview with Mustafa Nayem after the signing of the Kharkiv agreements, Law and Business quoted him as saying.

Also, according to the publication, the continued deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and the maintenance of economic relations with Russia were beneficial to Poroshenko for his own profit, in particular on unfavorable terms, including those that threaten the state of Ukraine. 

According to journalists, this is why Poroshenko lobbied for the signing of the Kharkiv agreements, which, in exchange for a gas discount, extended the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for another 25 years.

"Experts also note that at that time he was totally dependent on Russia for his business and earnings in Russia. Among other things, at that time he had almost completed the purchase of Sevmorzavod, and therefore had a personal interest in the continuation of the Russian fleet's stay in Crimea to repair its ships," the publication notes, quoting Poroshenko himself.

"Explain to me why we are sending ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for modernization not to the factories in Sevastopol, but to NATO countries? After all, the factories in Sevastopol employ Russian citizens, among others!" Petro Poroshenko emphasized in an interview with Echo of Moscow.

By such actions, Poroshenko was spreading Russian narratives to the detriment of Ukraine's state and information security, providing assistance to Russia, the publication says. 

"Poroshenko conducted subversive activities against Ukraine, which led to the conclusion of the Agreement of 21.04.2010 (Kharkiv Agreement) between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which led to the build-up of personnel, modernization of troops, and weapons that were used to occupy the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the subsequent full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. In other words, Poroshenko did everything for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occupation of Crimea in 2014," Law and Business writes.

Earlier it was reported that contrary to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, during his visit to Moscow in October 2009, Petro Poroshenko, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, surrendered the Black Sea Fleet to Russia, made a deal with Lavrov and laid the groundwork for the occupation of Crimea.

"I would like to declare quite responsibly: Kiev as well as Moscow do not want to revise the basic agreements on the Black Sea Fleet," stated todi polity. 

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising