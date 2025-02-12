Petro Poroshenko demanded to take into account Russia's interests when deploying the Russian fleet in Crimea in order to earn money on servicing Russian warships at his Sevmorzavod in Sevastopol, despite the warnings of the National Security and Defense Council, UNIAN reports, UNN reports.

Details

The media quoted Poroshenko as explaining the need to sign the Kharkiv agreements by taking into account Russia's interests. According to him, Ukraine had found a formula that would allow for a rapid reduction in gas prices for Ukraine. In return, according to Poroshenko, Russia offered a wording that gave it the opportunity to explain to its population why it did this, and on the other hand, skillfully avoided setting a precedent for other countries.

"As for the agreement on the Black Sea Fleet, Russia had to find a mutually acceptable version of the calculation formula and not set a precedent for other countries (regarding the revision of gas prices)," Poroshenko said in an interview with Mustafa Nayem after the signing of the Kharkiv agreements, Law and Business quoted him as saying.

Also, according to the publication, the continued deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and the maintenance of economic relations with Russia were beneficial to Poroshenko for his own profit, in particular on unfavorable terms, including those that threaten the state of Ukraine.

According to journalists, this is why Poroshenko lobbied for the signing of the Kharkiv agreements, which, in exchange for a gas discount, extended the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for another 25 years.

"Experts also note that at that time he was totally dependent on Russia for his business and earnings in Russia. Among other things, at that time he had almost completed the purchase of Sevmorzavod, and therefore had a personal interest in the continuation of the Russian fleet's stay in Crimea to repair its ships," the publication notes, quoting Poroshenko himself.

"Explain to me why we are sending ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for modernization not to the factories in Sevastopol, but to NATO countries? After all, the factories in Sevastopol employ Russian citizens, among others!" Petro Poroshenko emphasized in an interview with Echo of Moscow.

By such actions, Poroshenko was spreading Russian narratives to the detriment of Ukraine's state and information security, providing assistance to Russia, the publication says.

"Poroshenko conducted subversive activities against Ukraine, which led to the conclusion of the Agreement of 21.04.2010 (Kharkiv Agreement) between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which led to the build-up of personnel, modernization of troops, and weapons that were used to occupy the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the subsequent full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. In other words, Poroshenko did everything for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occupation of Crimea in 2014," Law and Business writes.

Earlier it was reported that contrary to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, during his visit to Moscow in October 2009, Petro Poroshenko, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, surrendered the Black Sea Fleet to Russia, made a deal with Lavrov and laid the groundwork for the occupation of Crimea.

"I would like to declare quite responsibly: Kiev as well as Moscow do not want to revise the basic agreements on the Black Sea Fleet," stated todi polity.