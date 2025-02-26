Pope's condition: new information from the Vatican

Pope Francis spent a quiet night in the hospital and is resting. His condition remains critical but stable, and he underwent a routine computed tomography scan, Vatican News reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The Pope had a restful night and is resting," the Holy See's press service said in the morning of February 26.

The night before, it was reported that the Holy Father's clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and his hemodynamic parameters remain stable. The Pope has undergone a routine computed tomography scan, and the prognosis remains restrained.

Addendum

Pope Francis was hospitalized at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Friday, February 14, with bronchitis. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.