Pope Francis reiterates call to pray for peace in Ukraine

During a meeting with pilgrims in the Vatican on Sunday, Pope Francis once again mentioned Ukraine. He called for prayer for peace. This was reported on Sunday, January 28, by Vatican News, according to UNN.

Details

The pontiff also mentioned the situation in Gaza, where "very serious and painful" news is coming from.

Let us not forget about our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of the war, in Ukraine, in Palestine and Israel, as well as in other conflict zones said Pope Francis

The Pontiff recalled that thousands of migrants try to cross the Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama, pointing out that it is often "families with children who venture on dangerous routes, deceived by those who falsely promise them a short and safe way, who are subjected to abuse and robbery," and many "lose their lives in this jungle.

He called for joint efforts "to ensure that this tragic reality does not go unnoticed, and to provide a humanitarian response to it together.

