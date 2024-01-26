Pope Francis blesses Ukrainian children during visit to Vatican

Pope Francis met with Ukrainian children, blessed them and gave them sweets and crosses, UNN reports.

According to the head of Berdiansk MBA Victoria Galitsyna, the Italian Puer Foundation, with the support of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council, organized a trip to the Vatican for 17 children from IDP families and low-income families of the communities of our region.

"A group of children visited the Vatican residence and met with Pope Francis. The pontiff talked to each guest on a one-on-one basis, blessed them and gave them sweets and a cross. The children thanked him with homemade souvenirs," Galitsyna said.