"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 9361 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 27714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 59746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 37048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93669 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111649 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116559 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147447 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115105 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Pope Francis had a “peaceful” night in the hospital - Vatican

Pope Francis had a “peaceful” night in the hospital - Vatican

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25856 views

Pope Francis is hospitalized with a severe form of bilateral pneumonia and needs oxygen support. The pontiff was diagnosed with anemia and low platelet count, which required a blood transfusion.

Pope Francis, who is undergoing treatment for a severe form of bilateral pneumonia, spent the night in Gemelli Hospital calmly and was able to rest. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This was reported on Sunday by the Vatican, without disclosing further details. 

The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized on February 14 after several days of difficulty breathing, which eventually led to a diagnosis of inflammation in both lungs. Doctors describe the infection as complex, caused by several microorganisms. 

On Saturday, the Vatican first acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, saying that the Pope needed additional oxygen support and a blood transfusion due to low platelet count caused by anemia. 

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, already had problems with his lungs when he was younger, having part of one of them removed due to pleurisy. On Saturday night, he suffered a severe asthma-like respiratory attack that required the urgent administration of high-flow oxygen. 

Doctors warn that due to his advanced age and general weakness, there is a risk of complications, including the spread of infection into the bloodstream, which can lead to sepsis. However, at the moment, the pontiff's condition is stable, and doctors continue to closely monitor his health.

The Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition22.02.25, 21:01 • 42964 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
pope-francisPope Francis
vatican-cityVatican City

Contact us about advertising

