Pope Francis had a “peaceful” night in the hospital - Vatican

Pope Francis, who is undergoing treatment for a severe form of bilateral pneumonia, spent the night in Gemelli Hospital calmly and was able to rest. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This was reported on Sunday by the Vatican, without disclosing further details.

The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized on February 14 after several days of difficulty breathing, which eventually led to a diagnosis of inflammation in both lungs. Doctors describe the infection as complex, caused by several microorganisms.

On Saturday, the Vatican first acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, saying that the Pope needed additional oxygen support and a blood transfusion due to low platelet count caused by anemia.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, already had problems with his lungs when he was younger, having part of one of them removed due to pleurisy. On Saturday night, he suffered a severe asthma-like respiratory attack that required the urgent administration of high-flow oxygen.

Doctors warn that due to his advanced age and general weakness, there is a risk of complications, including the spread of infection into the bloodstream, which can lead to sepsis. However, at the moment, the pontiff's condition is stable, and doctors continue to closely monitor his health.

The Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition