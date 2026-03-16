Ponomarenko, Neshcheret, and Krushynskyi received their debut calls to the national team - Rebrov announced the squad for the World Cup play-off matches

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team that will prepare for the match against Sweden in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The main list includes 26 footballers. Another nine players are on the reserve list. Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper and forward Ruslan Neshcheret and Matviy Ponomarenko, as well as Polissya Zhytomyr defender Borys Krushynskyi, received their debut call-ups. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UAF website.

Details

"The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad that will prepare for two March matches," the statement said.

Squad of the Ukrainian national team:

Goalkeepers: Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar" Donetsk), Ruslan Neshcheret ("Dynamo" Kyiv).

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi ("Paris Saint-Germain" Paris, France), Oleksandr Svatok ("Austin", USA), Valeriy Bondar, Yukhym Konoplya (both - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Maksym Talovierov ("Stoke City", England), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton" Liverpool, England), Oleksandr Tymchyk ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Borys Krushynskyi (both - "Polissya" Zhytomyr)

Midfielders: Yehor Yarmoliuk ("Brentford", England), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi ("Metalist 1925" Kharkiv), Oleh Ochereťko ("Shakhtar" Donetsk), Heorhiy Sudakov ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Ruslan Malinovskyi ("Genoa" Genoa, Italy), Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Nazar Voloshyn (all - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Oleksiy Hutsuliak ("Polissya" Zhytomyr), Viktor Tsyhankov ("Girona", Spain), Oleksandr Zubkov ("Trabzonspor" Trabzon, Turkey)

Forwards: Vladyslav Vanat ("Girona", Spain), Roman Yaremchuk ("Lyon", France), Matviy Ponomarenko ("Dynamo" Kyiv).

Reserve list: Yevhen Volynets, Serhiy Chobotenko, Eduard Sarapiy, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Ihor Krasnopir (all - "Polissya" Zhytomyr), Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Volodymyr Brazhko (both - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Yehor Nazaryna ("Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksiy Sych ("Karpaty" Lviv).

It should be noted that on March 26, the Ukrainian national team will play in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs against Sweden. On March 31, our team will either play in the final of the qualifying play-offs against the winner of the Poland national team - Albania national team pair, or a friendly match against the team that lost in the same pair.

Both matches will be played by the Ukrainian national team as hosts at the "Ciutat de València" stadium (Valencia, Spain).

WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia