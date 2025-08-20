Polish Prime Minister Tusk criticized the idea of a Zelenskyy-Putin summit in Budapest

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the idea of holding a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. He reminded that it was in this city in 1994 that Ukraine already received guarantees of territorial integrity, which were violated by Russia, writes UNN.

"Budapest? Not everyone remembers this, but in 1994, Ukraine already received guarantees of territorial integrity from the USA, Russia, and Great Britain. In Budapest. Perhaps I am superstitious, but this time I would try to find another place," Tusk wrote on X.

The publication Politico wrote that the White House is planning a possible trilateral meeting between the presidents of the USA, Russia, and Ukraine in the Hungarian capital Budapest as the next step in negotiations to end the war.

