Polish President's visit to Trump escalates conflict with Tusk's government

The first foreign trip of Poland's newly elected President Karol Nawrocki to Washington has become a source of tension within the country. His meeting with Donald Trump at the White House not only caused a diplomatic stir but also exacerbated contradictions with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his pro-European government.

The Guardian

Nawrocki, a historian and nationalist who unexpectedly won the elections with the slogan "Poland first, Poles first," positions himself as an ally of Trump. He supported the politician even before the elections, and after the victory, he greeted him with the words: "He will be a great president!".

The visit to the USA was the first serious test of the new head of state's foreign policy ambitions.

Officially, talks in Washington are to focus on security issues, particularly the retention of American troops in Poland, where about 10,000 soldiers are currently stationed. Nawrocki also plans to present Poland's position on the war in Ukraine, emphasizing Russia's responsibility.

However, as reported by The Guardian, the way Nawrocki conducts his diplomacy has caused serious dissatisfaction within the government. The president acts without coordination with Tusk's cabinet, did not invite any government officials to his delegation, and even joined one of the phone calls with Trump and Putin, excluding the prime minister from the process. As a result, Poland missed the joint meeting of Zelenskyy and Trump, which caused a new wave of mutual accusations between the presidential and government camps.

Tusk and his allies warn that such a "dual foreign policy" could weaken Poland's position in the EU and NATO, especially regarding support for Ukraine. In contrast, Nawrocki's team states that it is the president who can build a new format of relations with Washington, which were spoiled by Tusk's critical statements about Trump.

