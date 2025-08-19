Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington

$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The Times
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 41323 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 39989 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 40357 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
Fox News
The Guardian
Instagram
United States dollar
Euro

Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka explained why there was no Polish representative at the meeting in Washington regarding Ukraine. He noted that invitations to the White House come from the US President, not from other leaders.

Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington

There was no Polish representative at the meeting in Washington regarding Ukraine, although Donald Tusk or Karol Nawrocki could have been present there. Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka explained why this happened.

UNN reports with reference to Wiadomości - Gazeta.

Details

"It must be clearly stated: President Trump or the current US President invites people to the White House. If someone tries to convince them that they are invited by another president, for example, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they need to refresh their knowledge of international politics," replied government spokesman Adam Szłapka.

Szłapka admitted that Donald Tusk was initially supposed to participate in everything.

On Tuesday night, just before Wednesday's meeting, we received information that for various reasons, Karol Nawrocki would represent Poland at the meeting with Donald Trump.

The government acted responsibly and accepted this. Poland cannot have two foreign policies. In foreign policy, the position is prepared by the government. The President's Office received this position, and we were in contact. Later, at the request of the Prime Minister, a meeting between Donald Tusk and Karol Nawrocki took place, where this was also voiced.

- he added.

Returning to the Washington summit, Szłapka said that European leaders met in the same format as during the video conferences on Wednesday and Saturday.

All information and notes were provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Why didn't the Presidential Administration get more involved? That's a question for them.

– added Szłapka.

The Polish government spokesman once again emphasized in his comment that European leaders did not meet in Washington on Monday as part of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing."

Recall

The "Coalition of the Willing" met after the summit in Washington. The meeting took place on August 19.

The meeting of the participants of the so-called "coalition of the willing" to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine seems to have ended - some of the participants have already shared their impressions on social networks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland