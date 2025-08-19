Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington

There was no Polish representative at the meeting in Washington regarding Ukraine, although Donald Tusk or Karol Nawrocki could have been present there. Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka explained why this happened.

"It must be clearly stated: President Trump or the current US President invites people to the White House. If someone tries to convince them that they are invited by another president, for example, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they need to refresh their knowledge of international politics," replied government spokesman Adam Szłapka.

Szłapka admitted that Donald Tusk was initially supposed to participate in everything.

On Tuesday night, just before Wednesday's meeting, we received information that for various reasons, Karol Nawrocki would represent Poland at the meeting with Donald Trump.

The government acted responsibly and accepted this. Poland cannot have two foreign policies. In foreign policy, the position is prepared by the government. The President's Office received this position, and we were in contact. Later, at the request of the Prime Minister, a meeting between Donald Tusk and Karol Nawrocki took place, where this was also voiced. - he added.

Returning to the Washington summit, Szłapka said that European leaders met in the same format as during the video conferences on Wednesday and Saturday.

All information and notes were provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Why didn't the Presidential Administration get more involved? That's a question for them. – added Szłapka.

The Polish government spokesman once again emphasized in his comment that European leaders did not meet in Washington on Monday as part of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing."

The "Coalition of the Willing" met after the summit in Washington. The meeting took place on August 19.

The meeting of the participants of the so-called "coalition of the willing" to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine seems to have ended - some of the participants have already shared their impressions on social networks.