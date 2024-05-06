ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Polish judge involved in a number of scandals seeks political asylum in Belarus

Polish judge involved in a number of scandals seeks political asylum in Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21400 views

Polish judge Tomasz Schmidt seeks political asylum in Belarus. The Polish Defense Minister is awaiting a report from the special services on the fugitive's previous activities.

Tomasz Schmidt, a judge of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Warsaw, is seeking political asylum in Belarus because of his disagreement with the policies of the Polish authorities. Polish media report that in April, Tomasz Schmidt was the chairman of the panel of judges who considered claims against social insurance institutions (ZUS) regarding the appointment of financial assistance; Schmidt is also involved in a hate scandal in the Polish Ministry of Justice. This was reported by UNN with reference to BiełTA and Radio Svoboda.

Details

Tomasz Schmidt, a judge of the Warsaw Voivodeship Administrative Court, arrived in Belarus and said he wanted to stay in the country and would apply for political asylum.

Yes, I am applying for political refugee status," he emphasized, answering a clarifying question from the news agency. In addition, Schmidt said that he "would like to show Belarus as he sees it as a foreigner" and expressed the opinion that citizens of the Baltic states should visit Belarus and see the "real situation" that the national media allegedly "distort".

For reference

Tomasz Schmidt was a judge of the 2nd Division of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Warsaw. He is related to the so-called hate scandal in the Polish Ministry of Justice. In 2019, under the leadership of the then Deputy Minister of Justice, Lukasz Pebbiak, there was a group of discreditable judges who opposed the changes in the judicial system introduced by PiS (Polish political party founded by Lech Kaczynski - ed.).

Niezależna.pl also reports that in April, Tomasz Schmidt was the chairman of the panel of judges in the case of complaints against ZUS regarding the award of disability pensions.

AddendumAddendum

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh commented on the Polish judge's visit to Belarus.

This information is terrible, because if someone chooses Belarus, it means in whose interests they have been working in Poland all these years, on whose behalf. This is not a natural direction, going to Minsk, where Lukashenko is in charge, and seeking asylum there suggests previous activities. (...) I will be waiting for a report from the services, a report from all those who may have information on this topic. The case requires immediate clarification

- said the Minister of Defense of Poland.

Recall

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a two-day visit to Moscowto attend the Victory Parade and participate in the Eurasian Economic Council summit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EEU.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says that a Belarusian working for the Russians and suspected ofordering two Poles to kill Alexei Navalny's associate has been detained.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

