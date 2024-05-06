Polish judge involved in a number of scandals seeks political asylum in Belarus

Tomasz Schmidt, a judge of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Warsaw, is seeking political asylum in Belarus because of his disagreement with the policies of the Polish authorities. Polish media report that in April, Tomasz Schmidt was the chairman of the panel of judges who considered claims against social insurance institutions (ZUS) regarding the appointment of financial assistance; Schmidt is also involved in a hate scandal in the Polish Ministry of Justice. This was reported by UNN with reference to BiełTA and Radio Svoboda.

Tomasz Schmidt, a judge of the Warsaw Voivodeship Administrative Court, arrived in Belarus and said he wanted to stay in the country and would apply for political asylum.

Yes, I am applying for political refugee status," he emphasized, answering a clarifying question from the news agency. In addition, Schmidt said that he "would like to show Belarus as he sees it as a foreigner" and expressed the opinion that citizens of the Baltic states should visit Belarus and see the "real situation" that the national media allegedly "distort".

Tomasz Schmidt was a judge of the 2nd Division of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Warsaw. He is related to the so-called hate scandal in the Polish Ministry of Justice. In 2019, under the leadership of the then Deputy Minister of Justice, Lukasz Pebbiak, there was a group of discreditable judges who opposed the changes in the judicial system introduced by PiS (Polish political party founded by Lech Kaczynski - ed.).

Niezależna.pl also reports that in April, Tomasz Schmidt was the chairman of the panel of judges in the case of complaints against ZUS regarding the award of disability pensions.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh commented on the Polish judge's visit to Belarus.

This information is terrible, because if someone chooses Belarus, it means in whose interests they have been working in Poland all these years, on whose behalf. This is not a natural direction, going to Minsk, where Lukashenko is in charge, and seeking asylum there suggests previous activities. (...) I will be waiting for a report from the services, a report from all those who may have information on this topic. The case requires immediate clarification - said the Minister of Defense of Poland.

