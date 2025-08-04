Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18327 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 9532 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 18061 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20802 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38695 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26812 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105735 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77192 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 158014 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87871 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30828 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 10172 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 26477 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32275 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28323 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18381 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105772 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 158043 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148915 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172619 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5788 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28711 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32651 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 83150 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103232 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84942 views

Expert Vitaliy Begma said that Russians are adding a flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to intensify fires. Ukraine has learned to combat these drones, which are not as dangerous as ballistic missiles.

Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert

Russian invaders have been using "Shaheds" against Ukraine for about a year now, with a warhead weighing 90 kg. A much greater threat is posed by the flammable substance that the invaders began adding to kamikaze drones to cause more fires, Vitaliy Begma, a state security expert, told UNN correspondent.

Details

The fact is that "Shaheds" with a 90 kg warhead appeared a long time ago. And this topic is activated from time to time on social networks. It is difficult to say for what purpose. But this information has been circulating for almost a year. Why scare people unnecessarily is unclear. If a "Shahed" arrives, then, by and large, it doesn't matter whether its warhead is 50 kg or 90 kg

- said Begma.

The expert added that now the danger of "Shaheds" lies not so much in the weight of its warhead, but in the fact that the Russians began to add a flammable mixture to them.

They started filling "Shaheds" with a mixture that easily ignites. Something like white spirit. Because of this, kamikaze drone hits cause significantly more fires, which are then difficult to fight. And this causes more panic among people

- Begma emphasized.

He also clarified that as of now, Ukraine has learned to deal with "Shaheds". Although they pose a threat to people, they are not as dangerous as ballistic missiles.

We have learned to shoot them down. There are weapons and means for this. "Shaheds" emit thermal energy and because of this they are easy targets for self-guided weapons. For the same Igla MANPADS, for example

- the expert concluded.

Context

Earlier, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reconnaissance unit Denys Yaroslavsky said on the national telethon that the Russians had increased the weight of the "Shahed" warhead, which would lead to significantly greater destruction when hitting buildings.

Soon, a "Shahed" will be able to destroy everything up to the 5th floor in case of a hit on a multi-story building: the Russians are increasing the warhead from 50 kg to 80-90 kg

- said Yaroslavsky.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia plans to more actively use the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular the Donetsk airport area, to carry out drone attacks.

In Kyiv, a Blue/Yellow warehouse was destroyed, which stored humanitarian aid, as a result of a Russian "Shahed" attack. The organization did not suffer serious losses and continues to raise funds for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Institute for the Study of War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kyiv