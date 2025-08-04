Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert

Russian invaders have been using "Shaheds" against Ukraine for about a year now, with a warhead weighing 90 kg. A much greater threat is posed by the flammable substance that the invaders began adding to kamikaze drones to cause more fires, Vitaliy Begma, a state security expert, told UNN correspondent.

Details

The fact is that "Shaheds" with a 90 kg warhead appeared a long time ago. And this topic is activated from time to time on social networks. It is difficult to say for what purpose. But this information has been circulating for almost a year. Why scare people unnecessarily is unclear. If a "Shahed" arrives, then, by and large, it doesn't matter whether its warhead is 50 kg or 90 kg - said Begma.

The expert added that now the danger of "Shaheds" lies not so much in the weight of its warhead, but in the fact that the Russians began to add a flammable mixture to them.

They started filling "Shaheds" with a mixture that easily ignites. Something like white spirit. Because of this, kamikaze drone hits cause significantly more fires, which are then difficult to fight. And this causes more panic among people - Begma emphasized.

He also clarified that as of now, Ukraine has learned to deal with "Shaheds". Although they pose a threat to people, they are not as dangerous as ballistic missiles.

We have learned to shoot them down. There are weapons and means for this. "Shaheds" emit thermal energy and because of this they are easy targets for self-guided weapons. For the same Igla MANPADS, for example - the expert concluded.

Context

Earlier, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reconnaissance unit Denys Yaroslavsky said on the national telethon that the Russians had increased the weight of the "Shahed" warhead, which would lead to significantly greater destruction when hitting buildings.

Soon, a "Shahed" will be able to destroy everything up to the 5th floor in case of a hit on a multi-story building: the Russians are increasing the warhead from 50 kg to 80-90 kg - said Yaroslavsky.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia plans to more actively use the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular the Donetsk airport area, to carry out drone attacks.

In Kyiv, a Blue/Yellow warehouse was destroyed, which stored humanitarian aid, as a result of a Russian "Shahed" attack. The organization did not suffer serious losses and continues to raise funds for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.