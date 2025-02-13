Polish Foreign Minister meets with Trump's special envoy. They talked about Ukraine

On the eve of the Munich conference, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg. The main issue of the meeting was Ukraine. Sikorski wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

We thank Keith Kellogg for a frank conversation about the benefits of our transatlantic alliance and the need for joint action for a free Ukraine - the post says.

Recall

As UNN reported, on February 13, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg left for Europe. In particular, he is to meet with allies and partners who are ready to work with the United States to achieve US President Donald Trump's goal of ending the war in Ukraine.