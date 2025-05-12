$41.550.04
Polish carriers are planning a protest on the border, possible delays at "Yahodyn" - border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 1080 views

Today, Polish carriers may begin a protest at the "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" checkpoint, allowing only one truck per hour to pass. The action may last up to 4 months, but humanitarian aid will be allowed through.

Polish carriers are planning a protest on the border, possible delays at "Yahodyn" - border guards

Polish carriers may start a protest today on the Polish-Ukrainian border at the "Dorohusk-Yahodyn" checkpoint. They may only allow one truck per hour to pass, so queues are possible, and the protest may last up to 4 months, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Truck traffic through the "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" checkpoint may be complicated due to a protest from the Polish side. According to information received from representatives of the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, a protest by Polish carriers may begin today in the direction of the Dorohusk checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Yahodyn checkpoint

- the SBGS reported on Telegram.

The Polish side, as indicated, reported that in connection with such actions, "the passage of freight vehicles will be carried out with a frequency of one car per hour for entry and one for exit." Buses and trucks carrying humanitarian aid, as reported, will be allowed to pass without hindrance.

Previously, the actions of Polish carriers may last for 4 months - the SBGS noted.

It is reported that "as of now, the movement of trucks is carried out without changes." "However, we ask drivers to take this information into account when planning to cross the border through "Yahodyn - Dorohusk", - the agency emphasized.

Addendum

Last year, Polish farmers blocked six border checkpoints with Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyOur people abroad
Ukraine
Poland
