Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased mother

While returning from combat positions, soldiers of the "Tsunami" assault regiment of the National Police "Lyut" brigade evacuated a family with children, as well as the body of their deceased mother, from Kostiantynivka. The corresponding video is published by the National Police Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Kostiantynivka is currently under constant enemy fire, which uses its entire arsenal - from FPV drones to guided aerial bombs. The destruction is massive, and civilians who still remain in the city become victims of these attacks.

This is what happened to this family. The mother of 16-year-old and 9-year-old boys died as a result of enemy shelling, after which the family decided to evacuate immediately. "Tsunami" fighters took the children and their grandmother to Kramatorsk, where they handed them over to local police for further escort to safer regions of Ukraine. - the video caption says.

Police urged residents of frontline settlements not to delay evacuation.

Recall

In the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescuers evacuated 9 people, including 6 people with limited mobility who required special attention and escort.

In Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground robot