February 12, 04:21 PM • 12306 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 21047 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 18921 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 23873 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 22891 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 22315 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23772 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28792 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74538 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50030 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
UNN Lite
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Fighters of the "Tsunami" regiment evacuated a family with children and the body of their mother from Kostiantynivka, which is under constant shelling. The children and grandmother were taken to Kramatorsk for further support.

Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased mother

While returning from combat positions, soldiers of the "Tsunami" assault regiment of the National Police "Lyut" brigade evacuated a family with children, as well as the body of their deceased mother, from Kostiantynivka. The corresponding video is published by the National Police Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Kostiantynivka is currently under constant enemy fire, which uses its entire arsenal - from FPV drones to guided aerial bombs. The destruction is massive, and civilians who still remain in the city become victims of these attacks.

This is what happened to this family. The mother of 16-year-old and 9-year-old boys died as a result of enemy shelling, after which the family decided to evacuate immediately. "Tsunami" fighters took the children and their grandmother to Kramatorsk, where they handed them over to local police for further escort to safer regions of Ukraine.

- the video caption says.

Police urged residents of frontline settlements not to delay evacuation.

Recall

In the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescuers evacuated 9 people, including 6 people with limited mobility who required special attention and escort.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk