Police: Russians hit Donetsk region with KABs, attacked residential areas 17 times

In Donetsk region over the past day, the Russian military fired 17 times at residential areas, including 11 air strikes, and a total of 1699 attacks were recorded in the region, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

"In Donetsk region, the enemy carried out 17 attacks on residential areas over the last day, 11 of them were air strikes. A total of 1699 attacks were registered in the region," the statement said.

As reported, 13 settlements were hit: the towns of Zalizne, Kostyantynivka, Siversk, Toretsk, the villages of Zhelanne, Pivnichne, Arkhangelske, Hnativka, Zoryane, Mayaki, Novoselivka Persha, Oleksandropil, Rozlyv. 18 civilian objects were damaged, including 12 residential buildings, an administrative building, an agricultural enterprise, transport, and power grids.

Reportedly, Russians shelled Oleksandropil with artillery, killing a 67-year-old woman and damaging a private house.

The occupants allegedly dropped a KAB-500 guided aerial bomb on Pivnichne. A person was wounded, 4 apartment buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

Another KAB-500 fell in Toretsk but did not explode, entering the ground 10 meters, police said.

The third 500 kg bomb damaged 4 private houses in Zalizne.

The fourth KAB-500 hit a private house in Kostyantynivka, police said.

The invaders launched a FAB-500 high-explosive bomb at Arkhangelske and a KAB-250 at Hnativka. In both cases, they hit the outskirts of the villages.

Village Razlyv Russia attacked with a KAB-250 bomb - there is damage on the territory of an agricultural enterprise.

Another 327 people were evacuated with the help of the police, and 115,865 people have been evacuated since the start of the mandatory evacuation, including 15,533 children and 5,524 people with disabilities.

