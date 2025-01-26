Police reveal how pedestrians can survive on Ukrainian roads in the dark

Law enforcement officers have prepared several recommendations on how pedestrians can make themselves visible and save lives on the road. This was reported by the Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to official data, in 2024, 25,781 road accidents with victims were recorded on Ukrainian roads. These accidents killed 3,202 people and injured 32,023. A significant proportion of the victims are pedestrians: 6,877 cases, of which 983 resulted in death and 6,357 in injuries.

It is noted that pedestrians are most vulnerable in the dark. A driver needs to recognize a person on the road in time, determine the direction of their movement, and take safety measures. Without special reflective elements, a pedestrian in dark clothing is visible only at a distance of 18 meters. This is not enough to prevent an accident.

What pedestrians should do:

- Choose light-colored clothing: light colors reflect light better and help drivers see you.

- Use reflectors: these can be bracelets, ribbons, stickers, vests, or other accessories.

- Carry a flashlight: a simple and effective way to increase your visibility.

- Follow the rules for crossing the road: cross the roadway only in designated areas.

Particular attention should be paid to the correct placement of reflective elements. They should be at the driver's sight level and preferably on moving parts of the body, such as arms or legs. For children, it is recommended to place these elements at head level to compensate for their short stature.

Remember, your visibility on the road is the key to safety.

Ice on the roads: The State Emergency Service has declared a yellow level of danger