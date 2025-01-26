Police reveal how pedestrians can survive on Ukrainian roads in the dark

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 96589 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109168 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111938 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104055 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136338 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113453 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120709 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 69542 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115531 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 41510 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40605 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 96603 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157531 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30935 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120709 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140593 views
Police reveal how pedestrians can survive on Ukrainian roads in the dark

Police reveal how pedestrians can survive on Ukrainian roads in the dark

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39454 views

In 2024, 6877 pedestrians were injured in road accidents, 983 of them died. The police have provided recommendations for increasing the visibility of pedestrians on the road by using reflectors and light clothing.

Law enforcement officers have prepared several recommendations on how  pedestrians can make themselves visible and save lives on the road. This was reported by the Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to official data, in 2024, 25,781 road accidents with victims were recorded on Ukrainian roads. These accidents killed 3,202 people and injured 32,023. A significant proportion of the victims are pedestrians: 6,877 cases, of which 983 resulted in death and 6,357 in injuries.

It is noted that pedestrians are most vulnerable in the dark. A driver needs to recognize a person on the road in time, determine the direction of their movement, and take safety measures. Without special reflective elements, a pedestrian in dark clothing is visible only at a distance of 18 meters. This is not enough to prevent an accident.

What pedestrians should do:

- Choose light-colored clothing: light colors reflect light better and help drivers see you.

- Use reflectors: these can be bracelets, ribbons, stickers, vests, or other accessories.

- Carry a flashlight: a simple and effective way to increase your visibility.

- Follow the rules for crossing the road: cross the roadway only in designated areas.

Particular attention should be paid to the correct placement of reflective elements. They should be at the driver's sight level and preferably on moving parts of the body, such as arms or legs. For children, it is recommended to place these elements at head level to compensate for their short stature.

Remember, your visibility on the road is the key to safety.

Ice on the roads: The State Emergency Service has declared a yellow level of danger03.01.25, 19:00 • 31848 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

