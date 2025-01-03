ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Ice on the roads: The State Emergency Service has declared a yellow level of danger

Ice on the roads: The State Emergency Service has declared a yellow level of danger

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31849 views

A yellow level of danger has been declared in Ukraine due to icy roads and wind gusts of up to 15-18 m/s. A significant level III avalanche hazard is forecast in the Carpathians.

On January 4, ice is expected in Kyiv, Kyiv region and most regions of Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service , UNN .

Details [1

According to the Ukrainian Weather Center, ice is expected on the roads of Kyiv, Kyiv region and most regions of Ukraine (except for the south and southeast).

In the northern and central regions, wind gusts of up to 15-18 m/s are forecast.

Hazard level I is expected to be yellow. From January 3 to 4, a significant avalanche hazard (level III) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region, and from January 3 to 6 in the eastern part of Zakarpattia region.

Recall 

There is wet snow in Kyiv and some regions of Ukraine. The Patrol Police provided 6 important tips for safe driving in bad weather. 

Alina Volianska

state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

