Ice on the roads: The State Emergency Service has declared a yellow level of danger

On January 4, ice is expected in Kyiv, Kyiv region and most regions of Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service , UNN .

According to the Ukrainian Weather Center, ice is expected on the roads of Kyiv, Kyiv region and most regions of Ukraine (except for the south and southeast).

In the northern and central regions, wind gusts of up to 15-18 m/s are forecast.

Hazard level I is expected to be yellow. From January 3 to 4, a significant avalanche hazard (level III) is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region, and from January 3 to 6 in the eastern part of Zakarpattia region.

There is wet snow in Kyiv and some regions of Ukraine. The Patrol Police provided 6 important tips for safe driving in bad weather.