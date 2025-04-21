Police reported on the number of violations during Easter days

Around 6 reports related to events near churches have been registered by the National Police bodies. Basically, this involves citizens being intoxicated. This was stated by Anatoliy Seredynskyi, Deputy Head of the Preventive Activity Department of the National Police, on the telethon broadcast, reports UNN.

Overall, the events went smoothly for us. Around 6 reports related to events near churches have been registered by the National Police bodies. Basically, this involves citizens being intoxicated. The police reacted to these reports and accordingly took measures to prevent such offenses - said Seredynskyi.

He said that the police focused attention on the weekend primarily on churches, accordingly, patrols were nearby, as well as on major highways to ensure road safety.

Recall

On the weekend, law enforcement officers in Kyiv started enhanced patrolling during the Easter days. Joint patrols of police, National Guard members, and others are working near churches and temples to ensure safety and prevent offenses.