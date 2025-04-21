Police reported on the number of violations during Easter days
Over the weekend, the National Police recorded about 6 reports of incidents near churches. Most of them concerned citizens being under the influence of alcohol, to which the police responded.
This was stated by Anatoliy Seredynskyi, Deputy Head of the Preventive Activity Department of the National Police, on the telethon broadcast, reports UNN.
Overall, the events went smoothly for us. Around 6 reports related to events near churches have been registered by the National Police bodies. Basically, this involves citizens being intoxicated. The police reacted to these reports and accordingly took measures to prevent such offenses
He said that the police focused attention on the weekend primarily on churches, accordingly, patrols were nearby, as well as on major highways to ensure road safety.
On the weekend, law enforcement officers in Kyiv started enhanced patrolling during the Easter days. Joint patrols of police, National Guard members, and others are working near churches and temples to ensure safety and prevent offenses.