From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Police reported on the number of violations during Easter days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Over the weekend, the National Police recorded about 6 reports of incidents near churches. Most of them concerned citizens being under the influence of alcohol, to which the police responded.

Police reported on the number of violations during Easter days

Around 6 reports related to events near churches have been registered by the National Police bodies. Basically, this involves citizens being intoxicated. This was stated by Anatoliy Seredynskyi, Deputy Head of the Preventive Activity Department of the National Police, on the telethon broadcast, reports UNN.

Overall, the events went smoothly for us. Around 6 reports related to events near churches have been registered by the National Police bodies. Basically, this involves citizens being intoxicated. The police reacted to these reports and accordingly took measures to prevent such offenses 

- said Seredynskyi.

He said that the police focused attention on the weekend primarily on churches, accordingly, patrols were nearby, as well as on major highways to ensure road safety.

Recall

On the weekend, law enforcement officers in Kyiv started enhanced patrolling during the Easter days. Joint patrols of police, National Guard members, and others are working near churches and temples to ensure safety and prevent offenses.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Kyiv
