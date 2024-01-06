ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Police: Donetsk region suffered 15 hostile attacks in 24 hours

Police: Donetsk region suffered 15 hostile attacks in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31382 views

Donetsk region sustained 15 attacks over the last day, damaging a school, houses, a business and wounding one person. Russian occupants shelled several localities with artillery and rockets

Donetsk region suffered 15 hostile attacks over the past day, a school, an enterprise, and residential buildings were damaged, and one person was wounded, the Donetsk regional police reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Donetsk region withstood 15 attacks per day. On January 5, Russian invaders fired on 7 settlements: the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk, Ukrainsk, the village of Ocheretyno, the villages of Ostrovske and Solovyovo," the regional police reported on Telegram.

As noted, 29 civilian objects were damaged: 5 residential buildings, a school, an enterprise, an outbuilding, garages, and cars.

It is stated that Krasnohorivka was shelled by the occupants with artillery, a 53-year-old local resident was wounded.

Pokrovsk Russia attacked twice during the night. "S-300 missiles hit the territory of the enterprise. Six hits were recorded, there is damage. There is no information about civilian casualties," the police said.

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, 2 administrative buildings, numerous garages and cars were damaged in Pokrovsk. 

In Ukrayinske, the shelling reportedly damaged an educational institution and 2 apartment buildings, in Ostrovske - three private houses.

The head of the DMA also reported that Kurakhove community suffered 6 attacks: in particular, 1 house was damaged in Dalmiane.

Also, according to him, the industrial zone in Kurakhove was hit. In the Liman community, Torske was shelled 4 times.

"In Chasovoyarska community, 5 private houses were damaged. In Zvanivska community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianskeare under fire. Three streets in Serebryankawere shelled in the Siverska community," added the head of the JMA.

Recall

On the night of January 6, Russian troops struck twice at Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. The administrative building, cars and garages were damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

