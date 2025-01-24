Police detain alleged rapist of 15-year-old girl in Zakarpattia region

Officers of a district police department detained a local resident involved in the rape of a minor. Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident. This was reported by the communication department of the Main Department of the National Police in Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 22, a 15-year-old resident of one of the districts of Zakarpattia region reported to the police that she had been raped by a 28-year-old acquaintance last spring.

Investigators at the district police department opened an investigation into the incident. The police interviewed the man identified by the victim and found out that the incident occurred in March 2024. The minor and her fellow villager were drinking alcohol, and then the latter raped the girl.

The police immediately detained the suspect in accordance with the procedural procedure and placed him in a temporary detention center. Investigators registered this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Art. 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the post says.

Law enforcement officials said that the investigation is ongoing.

Police officers also checked whether the minor child had been drinking alcohol. As a result, an administrative report was drawn up against the parents for improper fulfillment of their child-rearing responsibilities (Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

