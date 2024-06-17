Police arrest two people for knife attack on man in Oslo

In Oslo, police detained two people for attacking a 40-year-old man. The victim suffered minor injuries. This was reported by VG, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday night in Oslo, Norway, police detained two people suspected of attacking a 40-year-old man with a bladed weapon.

After the attack, the victim personally appealed to the police with minor injuries.

During the search operation, one of the suspects tried to escape, but was detained. According to the victim, the attackers used a knife, which was confirmed by the police based on media reports.

On Sunday night, police found a weapon in the second suspect's car. Police are currently investigating the incident, and the motives for the attack remain unknown.

