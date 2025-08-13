Poland revealed who represented it at the meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy

The Polish leadership participated in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of European Union member states after an online conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Polish media, according to UNN.

Details

According to polsatnews, the new Polish President Karol Nawrocki participated in the online meeting with Trump. This was stated by presidential spokesman Rafał Leskiewicz.

At the same time, The Guardian reported that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also participated in this meeting - this was also reported by the Prime Minister's Chancellery.

However, the same Rafał Leskiewicz, in a comment to polsatnews, denied information about Tusk's participation in this particular meeting. In turn, government spokesman Adam Szłapka reported that Tusk participated in two meetings with European leaders regarding Ukraine, while President Karol Nawrocki represented Poland at the meeting with Trump.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron, after an online meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, said that the US's "desire" during the summit with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska is to achieve a ceasefire.