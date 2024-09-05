Poland plans to increase production of 155 mm shells to defend against Russia

Poland wants to increase production of 155 mm artillery shells, hoping to ensure sufficient supplies if Russia attacks NATO. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a senior official, UNN reports .

Details

Some NATO officials say that the Kremlin could be ready to attack the alliance militarily in five to eight years, when it recovers from the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow regularly rejects Western suggestions that it could attack NATO.

“Our aspiration is to be able to fill Polish depots in parallel with achieving full independent ammunition production capacity in Poland within five to eight years,” said Maciej Idzik, a member of the board of the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ).

It is noted that the demand for 155 mm artillery shells has increased sharply since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In particular, the allies' stockpiles for their own defense have decreased as they transferred the shells to Kyiv.

“Like many of its allies, Poland has sent part of its own stockpile of 155s to Ukraine. It lacks the capacity to produce ammunition from scratch and instead assembles it from purchased components,” the newspaper writes.

Idzik said that PGZ still needs 24 months to start production of all the necessary parts, and the company plans to produce about 100,000 parts per year.

“Poland's ambition, but also PGZ's in this context, is to keep the depots full and to have enough ammunition to repel the enemy,” Idzik said.

Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk