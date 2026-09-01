Poland allowed Ukraine to conduct search operations in the Chełm region

Poland has allowed Ukraine to conduct search operations in a village in the Chełm region that is believed to be the site of the burial of Ukrainian civilians killed by peasant battalions in March 1944. This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Culture Minister Ivan Verbytskyi, according to UNN.

Poland has issued a permit for a Ukrainian expedition to conduct search operations in the village of Laskiv in the Chełm region, at the site of the suspected burial of Ukrainian civilians killed by peasant battalions in March 1944 - Verbytskyi reported.

According to him, the permit was granted to the Dolia Memorial and Search Center. The work will be carried out at the request of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

The permit was obtained as a result of an agreement reached by the Ukrainian-Polish working group on dignified burials, which operates at the initiative of the culture ministries of both countries - Verbytskyi concluded.

Poland has submitted a list of locations for further search and exhumation work in Ukraine