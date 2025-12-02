Pokrovsk direction once again took the strongest blow – 48 attacks per day – General Staff report

On December 2, 191 combat engagements took place on the front, with the greatest activity of the occupiers recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 48 attempts to break through. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, Russian troops launched 1 missile and 39 air strikes, used 2052 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 2.6 thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pokrovsk direction: The hottest spot – 48 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and other settlements. Here, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 130 occupiers and destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and 19 drones.

Lyman direction: The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders 30 times, particularly near Novovodyane, Hrekivka, and Shandryholove.

Kostiantynivka direction: 27 attacks were recorded, which the occupiers concentrated in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar.

South Slobozhanskyi direction: The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 13 enemy attacks, including attempts to advance near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Orikhiv directions. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attempt to advance near the Antonivskyi bridge.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk