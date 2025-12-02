Pokrovsk direction once again took the strongest blow – 48 attacks per day – General Staff report

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
December 2, 12:35 PM • 16747 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 49774 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 38511 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 31400 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 29870 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 56780 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 53560 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60519 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 52224 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 47312 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 21109 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28918 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 26583 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 27454 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 16877 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 16930 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 27507 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 26620 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28956 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 49782 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 44491 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 46338 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 102268 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 76761 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 92719 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Bild
ChatGPT

Pokrovsk direction once again took the strongest blow – 48 attacks per day – General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

On December 2, 191 combat engagements took place at the front, with the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 48 attempts to break through. In this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 130 occupiers and destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and 19 drones.

Pokrovsk direction once again took the strongest blow – 48 attacks per day – General Staff report

On December 2, 191 combat engagements took place on the front, with the greatest activity of the occupiers recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 48 attempts to break through. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, Russian troops launched 1 missile and 39 air strikes, used 2052 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 2.6 thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pokrovsk direction: The hottest spot – 48 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and other settlements. Here, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 130 occupiers and destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and 19 drones.

British intelligence: Russia has lost about 1.6 million people since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine02.12.25, 15:39 • 2682 views

Lyman direction: The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders 30 times, particularly near Novovodyane, Hrekivka, and Shandryholove.

Kostiantynivka direction: 27 attacks were recorded, which the occupiers concentrated in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar.

South Slobozhanskyi direction: The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 13 enemy attacks, including attempts to advance near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Orikhiv directions. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attempt to advance near the Antonivskyi bridge.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk02.12.25, 14:35 • 16750 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine