British intelligence: Russia has lost about 1.6 million people since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine

The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1.168 million people. In 2025 alone, Russia lost about 382,000 killed and wounded, and the average daily rate increased to more than a thousand servicemen. This is stated in the analysis of British intelligence from December 2, writes UNN.

Russia may have suffered approximately 382,000 killed and wounded during the year, and Russia's total losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine may reach 1 million 168 thousand people. - the report says.

The average daily loss rate of the Russian army in November 2025 was 1,033 people, slightly more than in October (1,008 people), and is the third consecutive monthly increase. At the same time, in the period from August to November 2025, the average daily losses remained among the lowest in the last year, which indicates the preservation of a high pace of hostilities with relatively lower monthly indicators.

British intelligence emphasized that this decrease in the monthly loss rate occurred simultaneously with active hostilities along the entire front, demonstrating the resilience of Russian units despite significant losses.

