British intelligence: Russia has lost about 1.6 million people since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine

12:35 PM • 3230 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
11:54 AM • 13319 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
11:33 AM • 14494 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 12494 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 14815 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
December 2, 06:00 AM • 47701 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 47344 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58566 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49039 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44982 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Popular news
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 37259 views
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 4046 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 27630 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 16440 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 13675 views
British intelligence: Russia has lost about 1.6 million people since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

According to British intelligence, the total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine amount to 1.168 million people. In 2025, Russia lost about 382,000 killed and wounded, and the average daily rate increased to more than a thousand servicemen.

British intelligence: Russia has lost about 1.6 million people since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine

The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1.168 million people. In 2025 alone, Russia lost about 382,000 killed and wounded, and the average daily rate increased to more than a thousand servicemen. This is stated in the analysis of British intelligence from December 2, writes UNN.

Russia may have suffered approximately 382,000 killed and wounded during the year, and Russia's total losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine may reach 1 million 168 thousand people.

- the report says.

The average daily loss rate of the Russian army in November 2025 was 1,033 people, slightly more than in October (1,008 people), and is the third consecutive monthly increase. At the same time, in the period from August to November 2025, the average daily losses remained among the lowest in the last year, which indicates the preservation of a high pace of hostilities with relatively lower monthly indicators.

British intelligence emphasized that this decrease in the monthly loss rate occurred simultaneously with active hostilities along the entire front, demonstrating the resilience of Russian units despite significant losses.

Over 1,100 occupiers and 51 drones on the first day of winter: General Staff released new data on enemy losses02.12.25, 07:17 • 2772 views

Olga Rozgon

