Poisoning at Lviv restaurant Katsurin: number of affected children increased to 8, they were hospitalized

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 44167 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 137703 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 91390 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 117715 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 104987 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 88733 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 220184 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 68252 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 77648 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90554 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 75423 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 71400 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 90234 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 28574 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 74873 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 77166 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 137740 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 220207 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 166672 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 318841 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 16212 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 154804 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 176905 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 118700 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 131256 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Poisoning at Lviv restaurant Katsurin: number of affected children increased to 8, they were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3326 views

In Lviv, 43 people, including 8 children, have been hospitalized with acute intestinal infection after visiting the restaurant "Chinese Hello". Among the affected are residents of Kyiv and Ternopil region, as well as the owner of the establishment himself.

Poisoning at Lviv restaurant Katsurin: number of affected children increased to 8, they were hospitalized

In Lviv, after visiting the new Chinese restaurant "Chinese Hello" by Mykhailo Katsurin, 8 children have already been hospitalized with food poisoning. In total, the number of victims has reached 43. All of them have symptoms of acute intestinal infection. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Details

From July 15-17, 43 people, including 8 children, were hospitalized at the Lviv Regional Infectious Disease Hospital with a diagnosis of acute intestinal infection and foodborne toxic infection. All of them had visited the "Chinese Hello" restaurant in Lviv.

- the report says.

As reported by the hospital, patients arrived in a moderately severe condition with complaints of nausea, vomiting, elevated body temperature, and loose stools. Doctors continue to provide them with all necessary medical care.

By the way, among the victims are 2 residents of Kyiv and 2 from Ternopil region. All others are residents of Lviv.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that law enforcement officers are investigating a case of food poisoning at Mykhailo Katsurin's Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello". It is reported that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms regarding the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning) based on this fact.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of 17,000 to 34,000 hryvnias, arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to three years, or deprivation of liberty for the same period.

Addition

The owner himself, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin, was also poisoned at the establishment. On his Instagram page, he wrote that the management of the establishment would reimburse the victims for treatment costs.

He also reported that the establishment is currently closed until the circumstances are clarified, and the sanitary station was called, which checked all employees, surfaces, and products, and the results are expected.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
Ternopil Oblast
Lviv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9