Poisoning at Lviv restaurant Katsurin: number of affected children increased to 8, they were hospitalized

In Lviv, after visiting the new Chinese restaurant "Chinese Hello" by Mykhailo Katsurin, 8 children have already been hospitalized with food poisoning. In total, the number of victims has reached 43. All of them have symptoms of acute intestinal infection. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Details

From July 15-17, 43 people, including 8 children, were hospitalized at the Lviv Regional Infectious Disease Hospital with a diagnosis of acute intestinal infection and foodborne toxic infection. All of them had visited the "Chinese Hello" restaurant in Lviv. - the report says.

As reported by the hospital, patients arrived in a moderately severe condition with complaints of nausea, vomiting, elevated body temperature, and loose stools. Doctors continue to provide them with all necessary medical care.

By the way, among the victims are 2 residents of Kyiv and 2 from Ternopil region. All others are residents of Lviv.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that law enforcement officers are investigating a case of food poisoning at Mykhailo Katsurin's Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello". It is reported that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms regarding the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning) based on this fact.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of 17,000 to 34,000 hryvnias, arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to three years, or deprivation of liberty for the same period.

Addition

The owner himself, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin, was also poisoned at the establishment. On his Instagram page, he wrote that the management of the establishment would reimburse the victims for treatment costs.

He also reported that the establishment is currently closed until the circumstances are clarified, and the sanitary station was called, which checked all employees, surfaces, and products, and the results are expected.