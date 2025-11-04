Poisoned by unknown fumes - two agricultural workers died in Ternopil region

Two men died at an agricultural enterprise in the Ternopil region. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was poisoning by unknown fumes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional police.

Details

The bodies were found in a room where elements of a grain dryer were submerged.

According to law enforcement officers, both deceased, men born in 1984 and 1996, are officially employed and have been working at the enterprise in Chortkiv district for a long time. While performing their work, one of the deceased went down to the room to lubricate the mechanism of the grain dryer. When the man did not come out for a long time, colleagues raised the alarm. His co-worker rushed to help, but when he was climbing up, he fell down the stairs. Rescuers found both dead.

The preliminary cause of death is poisoning by unknown fumes or gases, but the examination is ongoing.

The police are also investigating the involvement of the administration of the enterprise where the accident occurred. A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of safety rules that caused the death of people.

