Podolyak predicted what Trump and Putin will talk about
Kyiv • UNN
Mykhailo Podolyak said that Trump will offer Putin a 30-day truce, and Putin will demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the President's Office, predicted what the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which is to take place soon, will be like. He reminded that it will be only a 30-day truce, not peace, writes UNN with reference to Podolyak's post on X.
Let's talk about something simple, infantile and stupid — said the well-known Russian figure
He reminded that Trump's main goal is to organize a 30-day truce between Ukraine and Russia, but peace is still far away.
On the eve… There is a well-known American proposal to introduce a "30-day truce". This is a clear ultimatum before negotiations, without any preconditions
He also added that direct negotiations, with discussions and discussions of the conditions, can begin only after the ceasefire comes into force. The Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President added that there is still no peace or truce, and the war is far from over.
And Podolyak also noted that, for his part, Russian dictator Putin demands to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia itself will continue to build up its potential at the front.
And after that, Russia (through someone like Lavrov) will simply say: "Well, we couldn't agree, so let's go further
At the same time, Putin will continue to demand that Ukraine be stopped from providing weapons so that it becomes even weaker in front of the aggressor's troops.
Hypocritical logic? Absolutely. But for Putin, this is business as usual. He is an open book, and his intentions are absolutely obvious
Additions
Putin commented on the statement of the press secretary of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, regarding the time of the planned telephone conversation with Trump. In particular, as Peskov reported, the telephone conversation between the Russian leader and the US President should take place on March 18 from 16:00 to 18:00 local time (from 15 to 17 Kyiv time). However, Putin did not confirm this information.
Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump stated that he plans to negotiate with the President of the Russian Federation in the near future regarding the settlement of the war.